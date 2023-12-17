Skip to Content
Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley placed on long-term injured reserve

Published 3:07 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list by the Los Angeles Kings.

Copley suffered a lower-body injury during Friday’s practice. He did not make the road trip to Seattle for Saturday’s game as the Kings defeated the Kraken 3-2 in a shootout.

By going on the long-term IR, Copley will miss a minimum of 10 games. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 38 points and have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Copley is 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average in eight starts. Cam Talbot has been the primary starter and is second with a 2.02 GAA and seventh in wins with 13.

David Rittich will serve as the backup with Copley sidelined. Los Angeles also announced that defenseman Jacob Moverare has been loaned to their AHL affiliate.

Associated Press

