NBA suspends Draymond Green indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO, (KION-TV)- The NBA has announced that they have suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green indefinitely on Wednesday afternoon.

Green was ejected from Tuesday night's game when he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

The NBA said that Green will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

In November, Green was suspended for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Green told reporters postgame that he did not mean to strike Nurkic in the head and he was trying to sell a call.

In 15 games this season, Green is averaging 9.7 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.