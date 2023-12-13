Monterey Peninsula Unified School District to open a new preschool program

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced that they will open a new preschool program in Monterey.

The district tells KION that this is the first state subsidized program in the city offered by a school district.

The program will open on January 4 and will be located on the old Monte Vista School location.

The district said the program will serve 48 students.

"It is so big for our working families and it caters to our families that go to our local junior college," Tia Robinson who is the Early Childhood Education Coordinator for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said. "And then we have a huge hospitality, parents that work in hospitality that needs to have childcare for their students, that and families that live in Monterey."

Monthly tuition for the program is based on a sliding scale and will be for children who are three to five years old.