Dress in Layers, Theme for the Rest of the Week

Warm days, cool nights, and lots of sunshine are all in the forecast for the rest of the week as high pressure dominates the West Coast. It all comes to a crashing halt on Sunday, however, as a deep Pacific low comes ashore with rain and wind. This might just be the beginning of a pattern change which will bring more frequent and potentially more intense storm systems to the area through the end of the month.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



***FREEZE WARNING***

…for southern valleys and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties, in effect now until 9am.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.





**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

… for Santa Clara Valley and Northern Coast of Santa Cruz County, in effect now until 10am.



* Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.



*Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

This Morning: A patch or two of low clouds/fog possible on the immediate coast and a bit of fog in the Santa Clara Valley, otherwise mostly clear with a few thin, high clouds arriving around dawn. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s on the coast with upper 20s to 30s inland.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warm for this time of year with coastal highs in the low to mid 60s and low to upper 60s inland.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the low to upper 60s with mid 60s to low 70s inland.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warmer yet with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy southeasterly winds for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Clouds will begin to increase Saturday, though temperatures will remain quite warm. Rain is then likely Sunday through Tuesday as a big Pacific low followed by a trailing system or two move through the area. Rainfall intensity is hard to quantify at this point, but we’re watching. Gusty southerly winds are likely Sun/Mon and gusty northwesterly winds on Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free