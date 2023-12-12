Young Thug trial on pause until January after co-defendant is stabbed in jail

ATLANTA (AP) — The trial for rapper Young Thug and five other people is on pause until early next year after one of the defendants was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Shannon Stillwell was stabbed multiple times Sunday evening during a fight with another man housed in the same part of the jail. Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville told jurors Tuesday morning that he was releasing them early for the holidays. Previously, the holiday break had been scheduled to start at the end of the proceedings Friday. Glanville told jurors to return Jan. 2 to continue the trial.

