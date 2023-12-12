Plaintiffs in a Georgia redistricting case are asking a judge to reject new Republican-proposed maps
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The people who sued to overturn Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts are attacking plans that Republican state lawmakers claim cure illegal dilution of Black votes while preserving GOP power. The three sets of plaintiffs on Tuesday asked the federal judge overseeing the case to reject Georgia’s proposed maps and draw new voting districts himself in time for 2024 elections. The judge has scheduled a Dec. 20 hearing on whether he should accept the plans. The state is supposed to file its defense of the plans next week. The plaintiffs say Republican maps don’t do enough to remedy problems in particular districts ruled to be illegal.