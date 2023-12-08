Post-summit news conferences highlight the divide between China and the EU

BEIJING (AP) — From trade to human rights, the leaders of China and the European Union differed on a wide range of issues at a summit this week in the Chinese capital. Separate post-summit news conferences on Thursday highlighted their divergent positions. China raised concerns about trade protectionism and “de-risking,” the EU initiative to reduce its reliance on any one country — such as China — for vital raw materials and products. The EU pressured China on its large trade surplus with Europe and its de facto support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.