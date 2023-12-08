Skip to Content
News

Fire at Santa Cruz First Church of Nazarene causes $250,000 in damage, according to Santa Cruz Fire

KION-TV
By
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:02 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the Santa Cruz First Church of Nazarene after a fire early Friday morning.

Some services are able to continue despite the fire, according to our KION reporter at the scene.

Santa Cruz Fire said the call came in around 9:55 a.m. on Friday after initial reports of a fire in the wall of the church.

No injuries were reported and everyone evacuated while crews got a handle on the flames.

KION's Dania Romero reports tonight after hearing from worshippers who scrambled to get out of the building and are thankful the fire wasn't worse than it was.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content