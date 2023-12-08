Fire at Santa Cruz First Church of Nazarene causes $250,000 in damage, according to Santa Cruz Fire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the Santa Cruz First Church of Nazarene after a fire early Friday morning.

Some services are able to continue despite the fire, according to our KION reporter at the scene.

Santa Cruz Fire said the call came in around 9:55 a.m. on Friday after initial reports of a fire in the wall of the church.

No injuries were reported and everyone evacuated while crews got a handle on the flames.

KION's Dania Romero reports tonight after hearing from worshippers who scrambled to get out of the building and are thankful the fire wasn't worse than it was.