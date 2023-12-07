Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agencies and authorities say a Russian schoolgirl has shot several of her classmates with a gun before killing herself. Initial reports said five people were injured and two were killed, including the shooter, in the incident on Thursday. The school is in Bryansk, in a region that borders Ukraine. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it looked like the girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school that she used to fire at her classmates. Children were reportedly among the wounded. One of the people injured was in serious condition, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

