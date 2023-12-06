Las Vegas police say suspect dead after reports of shooting with multiple victims on University of Nevada campus

Originally Published: 06 DEC 23 15:15 ET Updated: 06 DEC 23 15:41 ET By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Metro Police said a suspected shooter on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus “has been located and is deceased.”

“This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units,” police said on X.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the campus, near Beam Hall, according to an earlier social media post.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” police said on X.

At 11:54 a.m. local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, “University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Shortly after, the university also said on X police were responding to “additional report of shots fired in the Student Union,” and advised people to evacuate the area.

A secretary in the university’s medical school told CNN they have been asked to shelter in place.

Beam Hall is the home of the university’s Lee Business School and features food service kitchens and laboratories, computer labs and classrooms, according to its website. It is five stories high.

UNLV is located just a few miles from the site of the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, which left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) “very closely.” The second gentleman is already scheduled to deliver remarks tonight at the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation’s 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, the White House added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

