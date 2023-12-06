Skip to Content
Jason Heyward and Los Angeles Dodgers finalize $9 million, 1-year contract

Published 10:42 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outfielder Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $9 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old hit .269 with 15 homers and 40 RBIs with the Dodgers, who signed Heyward for the $720,000 minimum after the Chicago Cubs released Heyward from an $184 million, eight-year contract signed before the 2016 season. Chicago was responsible for the bulk of Heyward’s $22 million salary.

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward hit .245 with 62 homers in seven years with the Cubs.

He has a .258 average with 174 homers and 681 RBIs in 14 seasons that included time with Atlanta (2010-14) and St. Louis (2015).

