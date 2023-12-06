Iran arrests a popular singer after he was handed over by police in Turkey

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media say authorities have arrested a popular singer who had criticized the government after he was handed over by police in Turkey. Amirhossein Maghsoudloo, better known as Tataloo, has been critical of Iran’s leaders since he had moved to Turkey. It wasn’t clear why he was arrested by Turkish police on Monday, but the official IRNA news agency reported Wednesday he allegedly had invited underage people into his home in Istanbul. Iran’s hard-liners regularly criticize artists and celebrities and authorities have summoned many of them in recent months on various charges, including violations of chastity. Tataloo was never allowed to hold a concert in Iran but was a popular underground singer with many young fans.

