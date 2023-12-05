How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of candidates on stage is shrinking, but the fundamentals of Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate may be familiar to anyone who has watched the previous three meetings. The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is airing across NewsNation’s website and streaming channels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be on stage. It’s being moderated by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas; Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM; and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon. Former President Donald Trump will again be skipping the debate.

By MEG KINNARD and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

