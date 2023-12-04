Bird flu detected in San Benito County, CDC says risk to public health is low

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency said that that cases of bird flu have been detected in poultry flocks in various counties including San Benito County.

Health officials is warning residents of the potential risk of getting into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.

The Centers for Disease Control for Prevention says the risk to general public's health from the virus is low.

The virus can be transmitted through bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets, saliva and feces. Transmission can occur directly from bird to bird through animals.

The CDC says if you develop symptoms within a 10 period, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.