4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a home. Officers responding to the home late Sunday afternoon found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene and the 1-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition. Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. Police said Monday they did not have any updates to release.

