SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Salinas Police are investigating a shooting in East Salinas on the 900 block of Acosta Plaza. Officers responded following a ShotSpotter activation in addition to several calls from people in the area.

The department says officers are in the early stages of what is expected to be a long investigation into the crime.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it is available.