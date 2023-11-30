Greenfield man sentenced to 20 years in prison for forcible rape causing bodily injury, DA says

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 29-year-old Greenfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for committing three counts of forcible rape and personally inflicting great bodily injury according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

According to the DA's office, Adrian Rojas Sebastian will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Photo of Adrian Rojas Sebastian. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The DA's office confirmed that the incident took place in Fall 2022. Pacioni said that Jane Doe reported that Sebastian had come to her house in Greenfield to socialize the night of the incident.

Pacioni said that Jane Doe told Sebastian he should stay at her home because he had

consumed too much alcohol to drive safely.

Investigators said that Jane Doe was trying to go to bed and Sebastian grabbed her and forced her to the floor.

Investigators said that Sebastian proceeded to rape Jane Doe. Pacioni said that Jane Doe repeatedly told Sebastian "no," multiple times.

Pacioni said that Jane Doe was severely injured as a result of the rape and required surgery to

treat her injuries.