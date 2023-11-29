Somali maritime police intensify patrols as fears grow of resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s maritime police force has intensified patrols in the Red Sea following a failed pirate hijacking of a ship in the Gulf of Aden earlier this week. The commander of the maritime force in the semiautonomous region of Puntland told The Associated Press that patrols in the waters had doubled and are on a 24-hour rotation to deter pirates. Yemeni Houthi rebels have conducted recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden, seen as part of a rise in violence in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war. But the Pentagon said the latest attempt was carried out by Somali nationals.

