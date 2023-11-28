Thick fog likely caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate, police say

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police say a thick layer of fog is believed to have caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate. The collision occurred Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 86 near Pocatello. Police say the fog caused visibility to significantly decrease in a short amount of time, slowing vehicles and causing a chain reaction crash. Police said one person with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Several others were taken by personal vehicles. Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exits 56 and 59 for seven hours, allowing for emergency responders and tow trucks to assist those involved and to clear the scene.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.