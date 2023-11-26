Terry Venables, the former England, Tottenham and Barcelona coach, has died at 80

LONDON (AP) — Former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Terry Venables has died. He was 80. He was a former England soccer player who led the national team to the semifinals of the European Championship in 1996 as a coach. The death of Venables was announced in a statement by his family to British media. It said he died on Saturday after a long illness. The English Football Association and Tottenham were among those sending tributes to Venables. Former England captain Gary Lineker called him “the best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.”

