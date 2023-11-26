Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are known for being a global power couple. But they were also best friends and life mates for nearly 80 years. The former first lady died Nov. 19 at age 96. Now the former president must adjust to life without the woman who he credits as his equal partner in politics and global humanitarian work. Jimmy Carter is now 99 and in his 10th month of hospice care. Family and friends are remembering their bond as a love story that impacted the world. She was his indispensable business partner, then his closest political adviser. Jimmy Carter was with his wife when she died.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.