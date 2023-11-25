Loyola Marymount wins 67-47 against UTEP

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wright had 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 67-47 win against UTEP on Saturday night.

Wright added six rebounds for the Lions (4-3). Keli Leaupepe and Lars Thiemann added 13 points apiece.

The Miners (5-2) were led by Tae Hardy, who recorded 12 points. Zid Powell added nine points and six rebounds for UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.