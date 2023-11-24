Mark Andrews’ injury puts pressure on the Ravens’ other tight ends and wide receivers to produce

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens added some talented pass catchers in the offseason, in the hope that they could become a bit less reliant on tight end Mark Andrews.

Now that’s more important than ever.

Andrews is out — possibly for the season — following ankle surgery this week. The task of replacing his production will not only fall to the other tight ends on Baltimore’s roster, but to the wide receivers as well.

“It’s always a group effort,” receiver Rashod Bateman said. “I think this world kind of gets caught up in this wide receiver (No.) 1 kind of thing, but for the Baltimore Ravens this year, I think that we have proved that anybody can have a big game.”

In 2021, Andrews was an All-Pro, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards. He had 73 receptions for 847 yards last season — still team highs by a wide margin — but this year rookie receiver Zay Flowers leads the Ravens with 53 catches for 588 yards.

Andrews has 45 receptions, including six touchdowns. He won’t be easy to replace, and that was clear the moment he exited last week’s win over Cincinnati.

“When you have to go off script sometimes, and that was my No. 1 guy when I got off script, me and him are going to have a connection somehow some way,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We’re going to be missing that.”

The Ravens drafted two tight ends before last season, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Likely led the Ravens in receptions during his first preseason and then had 36 during the 2022 regular season. He’s had just nine catches this season and played only four offensive snaps against Cleveland two weekends ago in Baltimore’s final game before Andrews’ injury.

But Kolar has only five receptions in his career and missed practice Friday because of an illness. So Likely is, well, likely to be the Ravens’ top option at tight end for the time being.

“I love Mark,” Likely said. “It hurt when he went down. Mark told me, ‘Just stay the course and stay ready all the time.’”

The Ravens made a point of upgrading their wide receiver group before this season. They drafted Flowers in the first round and signed Odell Beckham Jr. They also added Nelson Agholor, who has made some important contributions.

The result is a more balanced passing attack. Beckham is coming off a 116-yard receiving night against the Bengals. Bateman, a former first-round pick, has also chipped in with 20 catches on the season.

The problem is, that group isn’t entirely healthy either. Bateman (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to play Sunday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Beckham (shoulder) is questionable. So is Flowers (hip), although he said Friday there’s been little doubt that he’ll be available.

With Andrews out, those receivers just became even more important.

“I do believe, more than we have been in recent memory, we’re probably more prepared to deal with something like this than we have been,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We have a lot of guys that can step up and make plays — wide receivers, tight ends, running backs. I feel really good about the guys that are going to — all together — fill in for Mark Andrews.”

NOTES: Aside from Andrews, the only player the Ravens ruled out Friday was LB Trenton Simpson (concussion). T Ronnie Stanley (knee) is questionable but said he expects to play. LB Malik Harrison (groin) is doubtful, and CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable. CB Pepe Williams (ankle) is questionable — he was a full participant in practice this week after being designated to return from injured reserve.

