The ordinance will allow the city to permit four cannabis storefront retailers and a front store retailer requiring delivery of medicinal cannabis plus two events at the Monterey County Fairgrounds.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey City Council passed their final reading of the Cannabis Business Regulatory Ordinance during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Dania Romero is an reporter at KION News Channel 46.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.