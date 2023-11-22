JuJu Watkins has 31 points, last 7 of game, No. 8 USC women edge Penn State 71-70 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 31 points, including the last seven points of the game plus a half-court buzzer beater, and No. 8 Southern California pulled out a 71-70 win over Penn State at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-0) led by eight early in the fourth quarter when Penn State (5-1) scored 14-straight points with five different players scoring for a 68-64 lead with 3:11 to play.

Watkins ended a 6 1/2-minute drought that included seven-consecutive misses, with a layup with two minutes to go. She quickly followed with a 3-pointer and then put the Trojans back on top, the 15th lead change, with a split-the-defense layup 30 seconds left.

Penn State was called for traveling 10 seconds later but the Trojans threw away the in-bounds. The Nittany Lions’ Shay Ciezdki’s missed a short jumper to end it.

Watkins also had 12 rebounds for the freshman’s first double-double. Rayah Marshall had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double.

Ciezki had 18 points for the Nittany Lions and Makenna Marisa and Kylie Lavelle both had 10.

Watkins, who had 13 points and nine boards at the break, hit a half-court buzzer-beating 3 to put the Trojans on top 35-34.

Watkins scored 11 points, seven from the foul line, in the third quarter and the Trojans took a 59-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

USC is home against Cal Poly on Tuesday. Penn State goes home to play Providence on Sunday.

