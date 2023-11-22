Decision on the future of wild horses in a North Dakota national park expected next year
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — About 200 wild horses roam free in a western North Dakota national park. But that number could shrink as the National Park Service is expected to decide next year whether it will eliminate that population. Advocates fear a predetermined outcome that will remove the beloved animals from Theodore Roosevelt National Park. An extended public comment period ends Friday on the recent environmental assessment of the park’s three proposals: reduce the horse population quickly, reduce it gradually or take no immediate action. The horses have some powerful allies in the state, while advocates are pulling out all the stops to see that the animals stay. Park officials say they want to hear from the public.