Saran puts up 16 as UC Irvine beats Pepperdine 76-60

Published 8:41 PM

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Pepperdine 76-60 on Tuesday night.

Saran added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-1). Andre Henry scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Justin Hohn shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Waves (3-3) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cord Stansberry added 12 points for Pepperdine. In addition, Houston Mallette finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

