Trump, on Biden’s 81st birthday, releases doctor’s note that says he’s in ‘excellent’ health

NEW YORK (AP) — On President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday, GOP front-runner Donald Trump has released a letter from his physician that reports the former president is in “excellent” physical and mental health. The letter posted on Trump’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims. Dr. Bruce A. Aronwald, a New Jersey physician, reported that Trump’s “overall health is excellent” and that “his cognitive exams were exceptional.” The report comes as age has emerged as a key issue of the 2024 election.

