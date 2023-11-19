Emma Stone to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for fifth time

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Emma Stone will finally join the Five-Timers Club when she hosts the upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Stone will join Tom Hanks, Steven Martin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, among others, as members of the exclusive club when she takes the stage this week.

The Oscar winner first hosted “SNL” in 2010 with Kings of Leon as the musical guest and went on to host the long-running sketch show in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

Stone performed a hilarious bit during her monologue in 2019 where she asked certain cast members if they had something “special” planned to celebrate her fourth time hosting, while noting her awareness that the show will typically “pull out all the stops” for five-time hosts.

In the bit, Stone jokingly received a “four-timers club” jacket – a clearly DIYed denim jacket with the number four spray painted on the back – in a hilarious nod to the honorary Five-Timers Club jackets that such hosts typically receive.

“SNL” announced Stone as host, and singer Noah Kahan as the musical guest, during Saturday’s episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

Stone currently stars in the Showtime comedy “The Curse” alongside Nathan Fielder and is gaining Oscar buzz for her performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film “Poor Things.”

“SNL” airs on Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST.

