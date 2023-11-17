Taiwan’s opposition parties fail to agree on a joint candidate for January’s presidential election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s two main opposition parties have failed to agree on a joint candidate for president, once again throwing into doubt their ability to unseat the ruling party in January’s election. The Nationalist Party and the Taiwan People’s Party were expected to announce an agreed-upon candidate Saturday at a news conference. Instead, they announced they need further consultations after a disagreement over how to use polling data to make the selection. The failure to agree on a joint candidate leaves Vice President William Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party as the frontrunner.

