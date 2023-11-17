DA says gun charge dropped against NYC lawmaker seen with pistol at protest because gun did not work

NEW YORK (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a New York City lawmaker who brought a gun to a protest because her gun was apparently inoperable. Pro-Israel City Council member Inna Vernikov was arrested on Oct. 13 at a Brooklyn College demonstration supporting Palestinians. She was charged with possessing a gun at a sensitive location. But a spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney says the police examined Vernikov’s gun and found it was missing the recoil spring assembly, rendering it inoperable. Vernikov’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said his client “is pleased to have this all behind her.”

