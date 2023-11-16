Spain’s Pedro Sánchez expected to be reelected prime minister despite amnesty controversy
By CIARÑAN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to be chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote. The vote Thursday comes at the end of nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again. Barring any last-minute upsets, Sánchez has the support of six smaller parties, allowing him to reach the absolute majority of 176 deputies needed to form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar party.