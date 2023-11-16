San Lorenzo Valley Water District replacing surface water pipeline destroyed by CZU Lighting Complex Fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Lorenzo Valley Water District announced that they will be replacing the Peavine raw water line.

The line was destroyed by CZU Lightning Complex Fire in 2020. The water line burned through 1,300 acres of District-owned watershed lands on Ben Lomond Mountain.

We will hear from the Water District as well as community members on finally getting a new water line.