Soledad Committee for Voting Rights received enough signatures to take away communities right to elect mayor-at-large

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, the Soledad Comittee for Voting Rights recieved enough signatures to put the decision for district-wide elections on the March 2024 ballot.

The Monterey County Elections Office certified 862 signatures to place the referendum on the ballot, as they needed a minimum of 840 certified signatures.

We talked to the Mayor of Soledad plus community members on this decision now potentially resting in the hands of voters.