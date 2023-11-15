Advocates scramble to aid homeless migrant families after Massachusetts caps emergency shelter slots

BOSTON (AP) — Advocates scrambling to find shelter for homeless migrant families newly arrived to Massachusetts say they’re frustrated with a lack of good options after the state capped the number of family shelter spots and created a wait list. The cap has tied the hands of those trying to help families seeking refuge from increasingly cold nights, dumping those families on a kind of housing merry-go-round from airport lounges to hospital waiting rooms and walk-in church shelters. Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, who created the cap, said the state is working with local groups to provide temporary spaces for those on the wait list.

By STEVE LeBLANC and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

