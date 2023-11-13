Turkey prices drop nationally, but local shoppers grappling with increased prices for side dish essentials

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Thanksgiving is less than 10 days away and some people in South Salinas have started buying their groceries for the holiday, but many shoppers are budgeting given the spike in prices for certain food items.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, turkey prices are 22% less than last year. However certain food items like cranberries are 20% more expensive this year.

Because of an increase in pricing for certain foods, some shoppers said they're not going all out for this year's Thanksgiving dinner.

"They seem to be considerably higher than last year, and the year before." said Belinda Daguio, who lives in Salinas.

However, there are people like Daguio who said they've noticed a considerable difference in prices this year, and for that reason, Daguio said she will be doing things differently this time around.

"Instead of me doing all the cooking," said Daguio. "I'm going to be doing the turkey, which i'm a vegetarian, so, I don't even eat turkey, but I'm going to do it for my family, and everybody is going to bring something."

Meanwhile, others like Linda Mancuso don't mind spending more for the special holiday.

"The costs are always going up, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, as long as people are together, and sometimes they'll bring dishes," said Mancuso. "It's something I've managed."

Over at the Monterey County Food Bank, they're all hands on deck so no one goes to sleep hungry on the holiday.

"We need to pack 50,000 traditional holiday kits and pozole kits in the next week because we have distributions going on all next week." said CEO of the Monterey County Food Bank, Melissa Kendrick.

Kendrick said Monterey Bay FC was at the warehouse Monday morning helping pack the holiday kits.