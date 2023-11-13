Lt. Gen. Richard Clark brings leadership, diplomacy skills to CFP as it expands, evolves
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The College Football Playoff is on the verge of major changes, including expansion, its next media rights deal and possibly evolving its role as an organizing body in college sports. All that will happen while breaking in a new leader. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark was hired last week to become the CFP’s second executive director, replacing Bill Hancock. Clark was a former Air Force football player and has had a 38-year military career. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum praised Clark for being a leader and diplomat.