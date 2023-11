BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County is getting ready for rain in an area that has already seen its fair share of outages in recent weeks.

People in and around Boulder Creek have dealt with multiple power outages, including one as recent as last week that impacted around 9,000 customers.

KION's Dania Romero is checking in with PG&E to see if they're setting up for another round of power outages.