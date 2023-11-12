Two runners return to Monterey Bay Half Marathon following near-death medical emergency in 2022 race

As runners take on the 2023 Monterey Bay Half Marathon, it also marks a comeback for two runners who underwent a terrifying ordeal.

“We have two gentlemen who are running this weekend, who were in the event last year, who both unfortunately had cardiac arrest during the event," Race Director Josh Priester said.

During the 2022 event, Greg Gonzales and Michael Heilemann separately had a fatal heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation. Thankfully, Dr. Steven Lome from the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula was also running and able to perform CPR in both instances.

“Both have made full recoveries and I've gotten to know Greg and Mike, they're such amazing people and are doing so well," Dr. Lome said.

This year, Dr. Lome is back with Greg and Michael to take on the half marathon course once again. KION asked them prior to race day, at what point did they decide to come back.

“It was pretty much right away. Almost even the hospital," Heilemann said.



“In the hospital, I decided I would finish the race. No doubt in my mind. I was coming back to finish," Gonzales said.

The three were honored at the start line at this year’s race. Through their harrowing experience, spawned a new friendship, uniting them on at the 2023 monterey bay half marathon.

“We want to use this to spread a positive message. It's such a such a wonderful story with such a great outcome," Dr. Lome said.

“Without a doubt, when we finish tomorrow, it will be the best moment in my life, Gonzales said.

Dr. Lome goes on to say, he hopes everyone learns CPR, because you never know when it could save someone’s life.