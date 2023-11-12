Harris’ 22 help Portland knock off UC Riverside 76-65

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 22 points in Portland’s 76-65 victory over UC Riverside on Sunday night.

Harris also contributed 12 rebounds for the Pilots (3-0). Tyler Robertson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Alimamy Koroma went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Barrington Hargress led the way for the Highlanders (1-2) with 17 points. Kyle Owens added 13 points and seven rebounds for UC Riverside. Isaiah Moses also had 10 points, six assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Portland plays Wednesday against Tennessee State at home, and UC Riverside visits North Carolina on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.