Hollister businesses asking for clarity on whether or not parklets will be permanent

KION-TV
By
Published 11:15 AM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A survey was presented at the recent council meeting asking council members to provide clarity on the city of Hollister's current standing with local parklets.

The program was introduced during the pandemic to help businesses welcome customers while adhering to strict social distancing health orders.

Some businesses asked council to provide answers as to whether parklets will be permanent or not so they can begin budgeting for other projects.

KION's Dania Romero reports tonight at 5 and 5:30 on the parklet discussion in Hollister.

Article Topic Follows: News

Dania Romero

Dania Romero is an reporter at KION News Channel 46.

