Cabbage Patch Kids, Nerf toys among inductees for National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY (KION-TV) -- Baseball cards, Nerf toys, Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper have been named this year's inductees for the National Toy Hall of Fame.

One of the major snubs this year was the Ken doll. Barbie's on-again, off-again boyfriend was left off the list of classics while Barbie was inducted into the hall back in 1998.

Winners will be on permanent display at the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York.

"Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection. Cabbage Patch Kids continue to encourage imagination and storytelling for kids. Fisher-Price Corn Popper, which is a forgotten finalist no longer, is a great activity for toddlers," Strong National Museum of Play Vice President Christopher Bensch said in a statement. "NERF toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often find kids and grownups playing together."

