Santa Cruz County Public Works Department addressing storm repairs

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County Public Works have been working to repair the damages on the roadways that were caused from the winter storms earlier this year and years prior.

"We have Redwood Lodge Road, where we had a temporary bridge in there from the 2017 winter storms, that we hadn't completed yet, and we lost the temporary bridge this last winter," said Tim Bailey, Senior Civil Engineer, who works for Santa Cruz Public Works. "So, we're working on that one, we have other sites like on Soquel San Jose Road."

The repair work on Redwood Lodge Road is 10 percent complete. Public works crews are also working on Bear Creek Road in Boulder Creek, where a portion of the road washed out from the winter storms earlier this year.

Bailey said they've completed about half of the storm damaged roads that came from this past winter.

They're working on 23 projects at the moment and they're confident the roadway won't wash away again on Main St in Soquel.

"At Main St, we're pretty safe, cause we put in a new box culvert, reinforce box culvert," said Bailey. "We have have of it complete, so, we will at least have one lane out there through the winter, we're safe with that one lane."

For people who live near the area, they think it's important public works is addressing the storm damage.

"It's good that we're seeing things long term because it's inevitable that'll happen again," said Kurt Giundner, who lives in Capitola.

Bailey said some road repair projects might not be done by the end of this yea . The projects that will be done by the end of the year are on East Zayante Road in the Felton area.

They are working on five projects in the Felton area according to Bailey.