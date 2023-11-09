Independent inquiry launched into shipwreck off Greece that left hundreds of migrants feared dead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s state ombudsman says it is launching an independent investigation into the coast guard’s handling of a maritime tragedy in June that left hundreds of migrants trying to reach Europe in an overloaded boat feared drowned. The independent authority said Thursday that it took the decision following “the expressed denial” of the Greek coast guard to initiate a disciplinary investigation. A military court with jurisdiction over Greece’s navy and coast guard is conducting a preliminary investigation into the June 14 shipwreck from which 78 bodies and 104 survivors were recovered. The ombudsman said Thursday that there was a need for “absolute transparency” on how Greek authorities handled the operation.

