Bo Hines, who lost a close 2022 election in North Carolina, announces another Congress run

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congressional candidate who narrowly lost in the state’s only U.S. House swing district in 2022 is running in 2024 for a seat in another part of the state. Republican Bo Hines on Thursday filed candidacy papers with federal elections officials and released a video for his bid in the 6th Congressional District. The 6th District is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, but recent redistricting means the district now leans Republican. Hines ran in a Raleigh-area district in 2022 and lost to Democrat Wiley Nickel. Other announced Republicans in the 6th District field include former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Primary elections are in March.

