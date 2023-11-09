Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves

NEW YORK (AP) — Posters of the people being held hostage by Hamas after its attack on Israel last month have become visible all over the world. The posters are based on a template created by two artists in New York City to raise awareness and support. But as much as the posters have inspired many, they’ve angered others who are critical of Israel’s actions and history in the conflict with Palestinians. That’s made the posters themselves a flashpoint. Some of the posters have been torn down, with videos posted on social media drawing outcry. Of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas, five have been freed. The fate of most of the others is unknown.

