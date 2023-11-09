Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City, source says

Originally Published: 08 NOV 23 23:25 ET Updated: 09 NOV 23 12:36 ET By Veronica Calderon, CNNE

(CNN) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday, a source from the organizers of the World Business Forum (WBF), an event he attended in the country’s capital, told CNN En Español.

The source said Wozniak, 73, was taken to the hospital at 3 p.m. local time after fainting minutes before his participation at the event.

CNN is working to get more details on his current health status.

Wozniak is the tech genius behind the early Apple computers who worked alongside Steve Jobs to launch and grow the company.

Wozniak, or “Woz” as he’s known in Silicon Valley circles, famously designed the Apple I and Apple II computers, which revolutionized personal computing and established Apple as a market leader.

Wozniak was the technical engineer behind these systems, while Jobs served as the visionary and marketing expert. The two co-founded Apple, now the world’s most valuable company, in Jobs’ California garage in 1976.

