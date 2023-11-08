Royal pomp and ceremony planned for South Korean president’s state visit to the UK

LONDON (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be greeted with royal pomp and ceremony before commemorating the sacrifice of British soldiers during the Korean War when he travels to the U.K. for a state visit later this month. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will formally welcome the president and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Nov. 21 during a ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. The South Korean leader will inspect a guard of honor at the event. The president and first lady will later take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war. The president will address members of both houses of Parliament before attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

