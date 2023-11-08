Los Angeles Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014.
