Michigan mayoral races could affect Democrats’ control of state government
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two mayoral races taking place Tuesday could put Michigan Democrats’ full control of the state government temporarily on hold. Democrats hold a two-seat majority in the state House. Democratic Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman are running for mayor in their suburban Detroit districts. If they were each able to win, the state House would be deadlocked until special elections could be held. Coleman and Stone both advanced to the Nov. 7 general election after the August primaries. Control of each chamber in the Legislature and the governor’s office has allowed Michigan Democrats to pass high-profile legislative items.